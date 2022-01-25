Student Athlete of the Week – Ellisa Jimenez

"But when she steps on the mat she is like Incredible Hulk. She is so mean and so ferocious that when you are standing in front of her, you are going to feel her," said Xavier Prep wrestling assistant coach Ricardo Jimenez.

This is Elissa Jimenez.

A senior at Xavier Prep that has had her eyes on one thing. Being the best wrestler in the DEL.

"I fell completely in love with it," said Ellisa Jimenez. "Even though it was all boys in the program, I still loved how rough it was and how amazing it felt not only to win my matches against these boys but how amazing it felt afterward."

Finishing 1st in league championship this year, Ellisa says she loves not just the glory. But the journey.

"And this sport really taught me how to be patient and how to be kind and just the person I am now. And be honest and humble. The second thing I love about this sport is how closely it got me to my faith," said Jimenez.

If nobody has seen you wrestle before, how would you describe the way that you compete?

"A person that is very aggressive. It’s like an animal style, honestly. I have even asked some coaches what they see in me when I wrestle and they said I look like a monster," said Jimenez. "I’m a totally different person on and off the mat. They say my personality doesn’t even match that when I’m off the mat I’m this kind, gentle person. But when I get on there I’m like a spartan and this person that is ready to go out and kill people."

For her Dad to be there every step of the way brings this story full circle.

"There is not a lot of people are out there glorifying it like they should be," said Ricardo Jimenez. "This sports mirrors life."

If you know a future student-athlete of the week and want to nominate someone, please contact Sports Director Blake Arthur or Bailey Arredondo.