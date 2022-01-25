Where you can donate blood in the Coachella Valley

As the critical blood shortage continues there are several opportunities for you to donate blood in the Coachella Valley.

LifeStream Blood Bank has two locations where you can donate:

LifeStream La Quinta is open 7 days a week. 46-660 Washington St Suite 4, La Quinta, CA 92253

LifeStream Rancho Mirage is open Tuesday-Saturday. 42390 Bob Hope Dr Suite 1B, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

There are also several mobile blood drives happening within the next month to help with the crisis.

Eisenhower Health on Tuesday, January 26 from 7 am - 12 pm.

College of the Desert Street Fair, January 29 from 9 am - 2 pm.

Indio Middle School, January 28 from 1:30 pm - 6:45 pm.

Center for Health Generations, January 29 from 9 am - 3 pm.

You can find more locations and hours on the LifeStream website.

Currently, Krispy Kreme is offering those who donate and show proof a dozen free donuts. This offer ends on January 31.