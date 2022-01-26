Indian Wells to increase traffic enforcement to combat speeding

Indian Wells has responded to concerns from residents about issues with speeding.

The Indian Wells City Council authorized the use of existing overtime funds to increase traffic enforcement by expanding motor patrol operations on the major roads in the city,

“The City of Indian Wells is committed to providing our residents with an unmatched quality of life and our visitors with a memorable experience. Traffic safety is a key element in doing so,” said Mayor Dana Reed. “Speeding is not permitted and the Council’s decision to buckle down on enforcement will keep all residents and visitors to our beautiful City safer.”

Increased traffic patrol operations include Fairway Drive, Highway 111, and Fred Waring Drive.

“The Council takes the concerns of our residents very seriously,” continued Mayor Reed. “We are confident that the increased patrol will help protect our drivers.”

For more information on Indian Wells public safety, visit https://www.cityofindianwells.org/services/police.