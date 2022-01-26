Longtime Indio High School teacher Keith Jackson dies

Indio High School teacher Keith Jackson has died, school officials announced on Wednesday.

Jackson was a member of the school's Visual And Performing Department for the past 27 years. On the school's website, he is listed as a member of the photography department.

"While I know a time of sorrow is a part of the grieving process, so too is reflection and fond memories that can help us deal with the loss. I encourage our students and staff to share those memories and joyful moments of his impact or influence with one another," reads a post on the school's Facebook page.

Commentators on the school's post, some former students, remarked about how Jackson inspired their passion for photography.



Photos courtesy of Valerie Silva

The school has made its psychologist and counselors available to help students who may need emotional support to process their grief.

"This is going to be most difficult for the students on campus that he has taught before and has currently, especially his advanced photo kids. I also know that some of our staff will be overwhelmed with this news," reads the school's post.

There was no word from officials on his cause of death at this time. Jackson is survived by his three sons.