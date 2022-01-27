Jussie Smollett to be sentenced March 10 for lying to police

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett, who was convicted last month of for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack that authorities said he staged, will return to court for sentencing March 10. Cook County Judge James Linn on Thursday set the sentencing date in Chicago for the former “Empire” actor. Smollett was found guilty by a jury of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. Smollett, who is Black and gay, maintained throughout the nearly three-year legal battle that he was attacked in downtown Chicago in January 2019. Legal experts have said Smollett is unlikely to get prison time for the low-level felonies.