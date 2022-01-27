Locals gather for Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in Palm Desert

Locals gathered to honor the victims of the holocaust.

An International Holocaust Remembrance Day event was held in Palm Desert. The commemoration, hosted by the Mensch International Foundation, took place Thursday afternoon at the Civic Park Amphitheater.

Holocaust survivor Henry Friedman says today is a day to remember because history has a way of repeating itself.

“The Holocaust is the best lesson we can learn about what's wrong with hatred because that's what happens when you hate. So my message is don't hate, love is much better and much more positive,” Freidman said.

Palm Desert Mayor Jan Harnik added that it's important people remain vigilant in condemning hate with the recent rise in antisemitism.