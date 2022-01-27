State park ranger falls 100 ft into a ravine during hiker rescue near Palm Springs Tram

An air rescue is currently underway near the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway after a state ranger working on a hiker rescue fell 100 feet, officials said.

The incident at around 6:35 p.m, that's when two people in their 60s were hiking on the Skyline Trail in the San Jacinto Mountain. The hikers ended up trapped on the trail due to the icy conditions, the State Park Incident Commander told News Channel 3 at the scene.

Two state park rangers went up the trail to rescue the hikers, however, while attempting to reach them, one of the rangers slipped on ice and fell 100 feet into a ravine, the commander said.

The ranger suffered a minor leg injury and was hoisted out of the area by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Rescue 9 helicopter shortly before 9 p.m.

The commander added that the other ranger and the hiker remain trapped on the trail due to weather conditions. Rangers are waiting for more personnel to help them get free.

State Rangers and the Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit are on scene.