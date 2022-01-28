Skip to Content
At fraud trial, Avenatti asks Stormy Daniels about ghosts

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti sought to portray his former client Stormy Daniels as someone who might be delusional — or at least someone who believes in ghosts — at his fraud trial on Friday. Acting as his own lawyer, Avenatti has spent two days cross examining Daniels about allegations that he stole $300,000 she was supposed to get from a publisher for writing a book about an alleged sexual tryst with former President Donald Trump. He asked Daniels about stories she’s told about living in a New Orleans house in 2019 that she said was haunted. Daniels said she experienced frightening encounters and the ability to communicate with dead people.

