Farmers alarmed as NY looks at expanded OT for their workers

By MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is now looking at lowering the farm worker overtime threshold from 60 hours a week. Some workers and their advocates say the change would bring long-delayed justice to agricultural workers in New York, many of whom are Latino. But the prospect is alarming farmers. They warn the extra costs would wipe out marginal farms, hobble others and actually reduce workers’ earnings if farmers cap hours to manage expenses. A state board Friday is holding its fourth of four online hearings this month on the topic. It will make recommendations to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s labor commissioner, who can accept, reject or modify them.