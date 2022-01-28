Indio family remembers 22-year-old, Christian Capelouto, who was killed in golf cart crash

The family of Christian Capelouto, 22, is remembering him as a gentle soul.

On January 17th, Capelouto was driving a caged golf cart picker near the Terra Lago golf club when it somehow ended up submerged in the nearby canal. He was a golf cart clerk for the course.

First responders were called to the scene at approximately 2:57 p.m. Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department told News Channel 3 that the victim and the cart were found at the Coachella Valley Canal just east of the main entrance road.

Cal Fire firefighters were able to get the golf cart out of the water, but Capelouto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Capelouto's family describing him as a sweet soul who was taken too soon.

