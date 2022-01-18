Man found dead after golf cart sunk in canal identified as a 22-year Indio resident

The Riverside County Coroner's office released the identity of a man found dead after a golf cart ended up submerged in the Coachella Valley Canal in Indio.

Authorities said Christian Capelouto, 22, of Indio was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Capelouto was driving a caged, maintenance golf cart near the Terra Lago golf club when it somehow ended up submerged in the nearby canal.

First responders were called to the scene at approximately 2:57 p.m. Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department told News Channel 3 that the victim and the cart were found at the Coachella Valley Canal just east of the main entrance road.

Below is a google map of the latitude and longitude of where Capelouto was found, according to the coroner's office

Cal Fire firefighters were able to get the golf cart out of the water, but Capelouto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were working to determine what led up the cart going into the canal. Guitron said it is being investigated as a traffic incident. The Indio Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances behind Capelouto's death.

Capelouto was a worker at the Terra Lago Golf Club, Guitron confirmed.

