California eyes giving 500,000 fast food workers more power

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s more than half-million fast food workers would get increased power and protections under a first-in-the-nation measure approved by the state Assembly. Workers would be included alongside employers and state agencies on a new Fast-Food Sector Council to set statewide minimum standards on wages, working hours and training. It would also address working conditions, including procedures designed to protect employees from the coronavirus pandemic. The measure approved by the Assembly on Monday would be limited to fast food restaurants with at least 30 establishments nationally. Organized labor made the bill a priority. It now goes to the Senate.