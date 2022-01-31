Where to find your free N95 masks in the Coachella Valley?

The federal government has shipped out millions of free N95 masks to the public.

The Biden administration announced two weeks ago that 400 million N95 masks would be distributed. Officials said the masks would be made available at different local pharmacies and community health centers.

Three free masks will be made available to each person. The N95 masks are from the Strategic National Stockpile.

The Biden administration said the program would be "fully up and running by early February." However, NPR reported some participating local pharmacies and stores have already received shipments and started handing them out.

Our CBS affiliate in San Diego already reported seeing free N95 masks distributed at some of their local pharmacies.

Participating stores and pharmacies:

CVS

Walgreens

Rite Aid

Kroger stores

Community health centers are expected to distribute masks as well but on a smaller scale.

