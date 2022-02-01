Lunar New Year: Welcoming the Year of the Tiger

On Tuesday, the Year of the Tiger is being rung in across the country through Lunar New Year.

Usually, Lunar New Year festivities last up to 15 days, where different activities take place to celebrate the new year. Not only do Chinese communities celebrate this holiday but also many other Asian countries, like Vietnam and South Korea.

Lunar New Year falls on the second moon after the winter solstice which is usually between mid-January and mid-February. This year that day fell on February 1.

The festival is celebrated differently throughout the world. Its tradition focuses on reunion and hope.

Some ways it's celebrated is by decorating with the color red, exchanging red envelopes filled with cash, or lighting fireworks.

Locally, Luchows, a Chinese restaurant in Palm Springs is hosting its grand opening on Lunar New Year.

The restaurant will be giving out red envelopes filled with not money, but little gifts. Those who dine-in will receive 20% off of their entire order. There will even be live music by local pianist Robin Miller.

The City of Palm Springs will be hosting a ribbon-cutting with the restaurant at 4 pm.

Morongo Casino Resort and Spa is going to set up traditional decorations. There will also be lion and dragon dances hourly from 7-10 pm. Other festivities throughout the week will celebrate the holiday as well.