Former SF Giants owner donates $500K for Galilee Center expansion

The Galilee Center is getting close to being able to expand thanks to a historic donation.

The Mecca-based center provides food, clothing, and basic needs for disadvantaged children, families, and farmworkers in the East Valley.

Late last year, the Galilee Center launched a campaign to raise $2 million for a 6,000 square-foot expansion to its Emergency Shelter to address increased service needs.

Officials said the expansion will allow the Galilee Center to just about double its emergency housing capacity as well as continue to host humanitarian efforts as part of its efforts to support the essential needs of local working poor and migrant families.

The expansion will feature female and male dormitories to increase privacy and security for those staying at the facility

Gloria Gomez, co-founder of the Galilee Center, told Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta that the center is running out of room to accommodate people in search of shelter for a few days.

As it currently stands, the center sets up temporary beds in the community room that are put away in the morning to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Last month, the Galilee Center got a big boost in its expansion goal.

The center received a $500,000 private donation from Bob & Connie Lurie. The Luries owned the San Francisco Giants from 1976 to 1993. Since selling the team, the family has continued its philanthropist endeavors.

The $500K donation is the largest gift in support of the non-profit's campaign as well as the largest historical contribution ever bestowed upon the Galilee Center.

The donation also brings the Galilee Center’s capital campaign goal at 95% of its financial target.

"We would like to give special thanks to Bob & Connie Lurie for their amazing gift. The Emergency Shelter expansion will offer dignity, safety and well-being to the working poor, immigrants and farming families who gather here. We are so blessed to have such patrons as Bob & Connie, who have not only committed to helping our campus expansion project come to fruition, but have shown a kindness beyond all of our expectations. We are so very grateful," said Claudia Castorena and Gloria Gomez, Co-Founders of Galilee Center.

Gomez said she believes the expansion will be up and running by next June/July. Officials are currently in the process with the county to get the necessary permits.

To learn more about Galilee Center’s pending expansion, visit expansion.galileecenter.org. You can also call (760) 396-9100 for more information, progress updates and news.

