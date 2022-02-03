Celebrating Black History Month in the Coachella Valley

In honor of Black History Month, several events across the Coachella Valley will be celebrating black Americans and their history.

The Palm Springs Art Museum will be hosting a series of Black History Month events.

Black History Month Opening Reception: Thursday, February 3 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm.

Kick-off Black History Month with the Palm Springs Black History Committee, with student performances and tours.

The E&J Movement Motown, Rhythm and Blues, and Smooth Jazz: Thursday, February 19 from 5 pm - 7 pm.

Listen to the music and learn about the history of Motown from someone who was there.

A Comprehensive Timeline of Racism, Antisemitism and Sexuality Discrimination in Palm Springs" Public Talk with the Palm Springs Historical Society: Thursday, February 17 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

Renee Brown will talk about the barries that keep people from fulfilling the "American Dream."

"People Who Filled Their Seats," a public talk with local artist Deborah McDuff Williams: Thursday, February 24 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

A complilation of Deborag McDuff Williams's work will be on view thorugh the month of February on the museum's main level.

Other events taking place around the Coachella Valley:

Annual Awards Gala: Saturday, February 5 at 5 pm.

This event will be at the Palm Springs Hilton.

Caravan thru African-American History: Monday, February 21 at 10 am.

35th Annual City of Palm Springs Black History Month Parade and Town Fair: Saturday, February 26 at 10 am.

LIVE African American Museum: Saturday, February 19 at 4 pm.

Building Resilience and Nurturing Community Health Institute in Palm Springs.

Doors open at 3:30 pm.

Will include live performances by young people who have researched, studied, rehearsed, and who will come alive as African American personlaities through creative art, oral presentation, and digital media.

For more information contact Tanaya Hall at thall@fhsnet.org

CODtalk: Coachella Valley African American History: Wednesday, February 9 from 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm.