Lawsuit claims San Jose mayor violated public records laws

By JOCELYN GECKER

Associated Press

A lawsuit against the city of San Jose and Mayor Sam Liccardo alleges he used private email to do city business in secret to skirt public records laws. In one email, the mayor of California’s third-largest city referred a conversation to his personal account and wrote: “I’m going to delete this from my public account,” the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit filed Thursday cites multiple instances where it says the city improperly withheld records, blacked out information and failed to turn over public records requested by a city news organization. Liccardo’s office responded to the lawsuit by saying staff had “mistakenly missed” two emails when responding to a records request.