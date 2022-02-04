Avenatti, Stormy Daniels talks stalled by 1 juror, note says

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury considering the fate of California lawyer Michael Avenatti on charges he cheated Stormy Daniels out of book proceeds says one juror is refusing to look at evidence. The jury foreperson told Judge Jesse Furman in a note Friday that the juror is acting on feelings and emotions. The note came in the second full day of deliberations. The judge reminded jurors of his original legal instructions and their pledge to consider the evidence. Avenatti became famous as he represented Daniels in lawsuits against former President Donald Trump. Daniels is a porn actor whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.