A vehicle crashed and overturned on Interstate 10, causing traffic back-up on the eastbound side of the highway.

The crash happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. on the I-10 west of the Monroe exit.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that there were injuries in this crash, however, there was no word on how many people were injured or the severity of those injuries.

