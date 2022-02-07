Local flower shops face supply shortages ahead of Valentine’s Day

It's getting close to that time of year when many choose to say "I love you" through a beautiful bouquet of flowers. However, you need to get ready to spend more money on that special someone this Valentine's Day.

Local flower shops are dealing with supply chain issues that have increased the cost of nearly everything from vases to flowers.

Hermano Flower Shop in Palm Springs said ordering their ceramic vases has become more difficult and inconsistent. The owner of the shop, Adrian Romero, said to make their Valentine's Day flower orders easier, they opted to do one type of bouquet for customers. He said the prices of flowers usually fluctuate, but during the recent surge of COVID cases, the prices have stayed higher.

Palm Springs Florist said they've also dealt with the rising costs of flowers and vases. Making preparation for Valentine's Day harder than in years past.

The New York Times reported recently that the supply shortage of flowers ranges from transportation issues to flower farms dealing with labor shortages.

At 5 and 6 p.m., News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot reports how your Valentine's Day flower orders may be affected this year due to supply chain issues.