Wisconsin couple claims $316 million Powerball prize

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A couple from northeastern Wisconsin have claimed $316 million won in a Powerball drawing last month. The Wisconsin Lottery said Monday that Tammy and Cliff Webster split a $632.6 million jackpot from the Jan. 5 drawing with a winner who bought a ticket in California. The jackpot was the seventh largest in Powerball’s history. The lottery says the Websters, members of the Oneida Nation, are taking the cash option of $225 million instead of annual payments. After state and local taxes they will take home nearly $154 million. The Websters, who live in Oneida, near Green Bay, didn’t tell the lottery how they plan to spend their newfound wealth.