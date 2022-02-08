Charges dropped against LA officers accused of false reports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has dismissed criminal charges against three Los Angeles Police Department officers accused of falsely labeling innocent people they stopped as gang members. KNBC-TV reports the judge found there wasn’t probable cause to proceed with criminal cases against the officers. All three were charged in October, 2020 with falsifying official documents. They were accused of falsifying field interview cards that recorded the personal information of individuals they questioned. Some of the names were added into the “Cal-Gangs” database used by police statewide.