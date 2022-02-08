Students about local agriculture industry at DSUSD’s farmers market

Students learned all about fresh local produce at the Desert Sands Unified School District's farmers' market.

John Glenn Middle School students were issued “Biggert Bucks," coined after Principal Todd Biggert, to shop for fruit and vegetables at booths set up by local farmers.









The students were able to learn more about where their goods come from and how they are grown. The event is a collaboration with Aziz Farms, a 10-acre farm in Thermal owned by Mark Tadros.

Trenton, an 8th grader at the school, also had the opportunity to tell his fellow students about his project to reduce food waste at the school. He's partnered with the FIND Food Bank to collect unwanted fruits and vegetables.

It's the district's second farmers' market of the school year.