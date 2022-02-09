Riverside County COVID hospitalizations decreasing, but are local hospitals experiencing relief?
Riverside County's COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to drop.
Since Tuesday's report, the county had 22 fewer patients in the hospital with COVID-19. The county now has a total of 664 COVID hospitalizations. That is the lowest amount of patients since Jan. 4, 2022.
The downward trend of hospitalizations really started to kick off a week-and-a-half ago.
Since Jan. 26, the county has reported 388 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations.
COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half:
- Feb. 8 - 664
- Feb. 7 - 686
- Feb. 4 - 832
- Feb. 3 - 855
- Feb. 2 - 910
- Feb. 1 - 911
- Jan. 26 - 1,074
- Jan. 19 - 1,109
- Jan. 18 - 1,087
- Jan. 7 - 791
- Dec. 30 - 432
- Dec. 1 - 238
The latest report from Eisenhower Health shows it is experiencing decreasing hospitalizations over the past few days.
With COVID hospitalizations decreasing, are local hospitals experiencing relief after the heavy surge? Some hospitals say that may not be the case.
At 5 and 6 p.m., News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot reports what local hospitals are experiencing post omicron surge.
