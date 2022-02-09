Safety measures added for Tour de Palm Springs this weekend

The Tour de Palm Springs in Coachella Valley charity event is returning this weekend after two years missed due to the pandemic.

Founder Tim Esser expects thousands to participate in the ride as officials call for safety and for bikes and cars to share the road.

California Highway Patrol said valley roadways will be filled with bicyclists starting at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

"Motorists are encouraged to reduce their speed when passing a bicyclist. Air currents, produced by a motor vehicle when passing by an object, can possibly push a bicyclist over and off the roadway. We encourage motorists to be patient and to remain vigilant when entering a roadway or conducting a turn. California law requires a minimum distance of three feet, when passing a bicyclist," CHP officials said in a press release.

CLICK HERE to see routes that will close streets and intersections across the valley.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more on safety measures added this year, and concerns from business owners about road closures tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.