Final transfer: Canes’ Moore, Gophers’ Willis find their fit

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — School-switching has never been more prevalent in college basketball thanks to the NCAA relaxing transfer rules and granting an extra year of eligibility from the pandemic season. An Associated Press review of rosters in the six major conferences and four programs ranked in the AP Top 25 poll show 29% of players have switched four-year schools at least once. Miami’s Charlie Moore and Minnesota’s Payton Willis are three-time transfers. Moore went from California to Kansas to DePaul to be close to his ailing father. Willis started at Vanderbilt, moved to Minnesota, left for College of Charleston and returned to the Gophers.