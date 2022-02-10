Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

By The Associated Press

A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 grant; a professionally produced vignette-style video spotlighting the organization; and supplied recognition for their work in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.