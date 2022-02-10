Local former shelter dog picks Super Bowl winner

A former Riverside County Animal Services shelter dog, Molly, thinks she knows the winner of the big NFL game set for Sunday in Los Angeles.

Two bowls of food were set up in front of Molly, giving her the option to choose between the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals before the two teams face off in the Super Bowl.

Molly predicted that the Rams will be taking home the Vince Lombardi trophy this weekend.

Riverside County shelter administrators also say that Molly will also be celebrating a big birthday on Super Bowl Sunday, as she is set to turn 10.

