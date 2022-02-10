Tour de Palm Springs in Coachella Valley brings thousands together for a good cause

The 24th annual Tour de Palm Springs in Coachella Valley is this weekend, where thousands of participants will take to the street of Coachella Valley to raise money for local charities.

It's a yearly tradition that brings the local community together and several others from out of town.

Tim Esser, the founder of the event said people from 44 different states all sign up to participate.

Tour de Palm Springs in Coachella Valley is one of the largest cycling charity events in the country. There are six different routes running ranging from different miles going through several cities this Saturday.

Whether you are cycling or just walking you can join in to help raise money for organizations like the United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire.

“It means the world, especially to our kids with special needs with their parents. It’s grown to become kind of a touchstone, something we look forward to every year,” said Demitrous Sinor, Chairman United Cerebral Palsy of Inland Empire.

UCP has an adaptive bike program that creates specialized bikes to fit specific children's needs. These bikes usually cost up to $5,000. Tour de Palm Springs in Coachella Valley is always the program's largest contributor to this program.

“When I see our kids with special needs get on these adaptive bikes or walk or just join in on the fun, it literally gives them wings, and they become empowered like never before," described Sinor.

UCP won't be physically participating on the routes this year because of the pandemic but is asking people for donations to help contribute to their program on their website.

Sinor said he is still planning to ride his bike in honor of the event around his neighborhood.

Not only will participants of Tour de Palm Springs in Coachella Valley be contributing to a good cause but also getting some entertainment and fun. On Friday, February 11, there is a new entertainment event being put on called Tour de Jazz in downtown Palm Springs. Esser said there are going to be several jazz groups out in the downtown area.

More music will continue the next day as participants take to their routes. There will be seven different food stops and band concerts happening along the way.