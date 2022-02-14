Local Links: Dj’s Louisiana Kitchen brings tradition to Coachella Valley

DJ's Louisiana Kitchen is a pop-up food vendor that serves many comfort fried foods in the Coachella Valley.

Among the options are fried chicken sandwiches, fried fish, fried fish nuggets, boneless wings, and one of its popular items on the menu is bayou fries.

While there are plenty of options at DJ's Louisiana Kitchen, for Darryl Syon the owner, it's more than just the food he serves.

Syon said he started learning how to cook when he was young while being around his family in Louisiana. When he opened up his business, there was one object that was passed down to him from his grandfather that helped open his pop-up business.

“The business was with my grandfather’s pots," explained Syon. "So I used to stay with my grandfather and he passed away and I took over the pots he had. Those were the pots that he fed my parents out of, and I ate out of. I started my business out of them, so it goes back a while.”

Syon has since moved away from using the pots to cook the foods he serves but still hasn't forgotten where he started and still plans to go.

Syon said he hopes to one day open up a restaurant to serve his food.

You can find DJ's Louisiana Kitchen at different locations. The next location is always posted on the social media pages, along with the menu for the day and what times food will be available.

Facebook/Instagram: @djslouisianakitchen

