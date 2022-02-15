SR-86 back open after 5+ hour-long closure

UPDATE 8:30 pm.

SR 86 is back open on both sides, CHP confirms

Original Report 7:28 p.m.

State Route 86 is shut down due to hazardous conditions, according to the California Highway Patrol. The closure started at around 3:10 p.m. and could continue for a while longer.

Traffic backup from 81st at 7:15 p.m.

CHP confirms that the highway is closed from the Riverside County - Imperial County line to Westmorland, N of Banister Road.

There is no ETA as to when roads could be reopened. Drivers are advised to find any alternate routes.

We spoke to one driver who said they've been stuck near the Salton Sea area of SR-86 for over three hours.

