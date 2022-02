FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Hamilton scored 17 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:16 remaining to lead UNLV to a 60-57 victory over Fresno State. Hamilton hit two free throws with 6 seconds left to preserve the win for the Rebels (15-11, 7-6 Mountain West Conference). He added seven rebounds and four assists. Isaiah Hill and Junior Ballard scored 14 apiece to pace the Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6). Anthony