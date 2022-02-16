Luchows Palm Springs closes three months after opening

Luchows, a Chinese food restaurant and cabaret, in Palm Springs is shutting down just three months after opening.

Paul Kakuschky, the owner of Luchows, announced the business closed its doors on Valentine's Day.

"I like building things and creating this space is a project that helped me get through the bad times of the lockdown. But running a fast paced restaurant on a day to day bases is a whole different animal, and the Bubble I was in during the pandemic has burst," Kakuschky wrote on Facebook. "3 months in and I am exhausted and overwhelmed."

Luchows opened its doors for three months but held a grand opening ceremony with a ribbon-cutting ceremony just two weeks ago.

The grand opening was in line with Lunar New Year, as News Channel 3's Crystal Jiminez reported.

The business was in development since at least June 2021. It's located on E Palm Canyon Drive, in the same building as the old Supreme Dragon Seafood restaurant.

Kakuschky has now put up the business for sale with Hughes Properties.

"Thank you to all the wonderful people who had a great time at Luchows Palm Springs the past few months. Being there with you and meeting people and having live music 'I love you Robin Miller!' has been a magical experience for me and I have made many friends," Kakuschky wrote. "I will see you on the Tennis court or at a PS Retros Softball game or at the Home Depot getting ready to build something else."