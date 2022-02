AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has been wounded and a suspected gunman killed in a shootout in Azusa. Authorities say police were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Los Angeles suburb when a man opened fire and wounded the officer, who fired back and killed him. A second suspect was taken into custody at the scene. There’s no immediate word on the condition of the officer.