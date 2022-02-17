Hovley Lane construction headache, ultimately for a good cause

The ongoing construction on Hovley Lane in Palm Desert is nearing completion. While it's caused many traffic pains for some locals, the reason behind the construction will ultimately benefit the entire Coachella Valley in the long run.

According to the Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD), of the 120 golf courses in the Coachella Valley, there are 105 of them in its district. Less than half of its courses use groundwater to keep the courses looking green.

A new initiative set forth is working to continually decrease these golf courses from using groundwater.

“Groundwater is our main source of drinking water here in the Coachella Valley. Increasing the use and supply of nonpotable water is important to have a sustainable source other than groundwater to reduce that demand," explained Lorraine Garcia, CVWD Communications Specialist.

If you've been down Hovley Lane in Palm Desert within the last eight months, then you're familiar with the stop-and-go traffic due to the east lane being shut down.

CVWD contractors have been working to install 33,000 linear feet of pipe that will be to transfer nonpotable water to four golf courses. The pipes will be coming from the CVWD's wastewater treatment plant in Palm Desert off of Cook Street.

Construction crews work to install pipes that will transfer nonpotable water to four golf courses.

The four golf courses that will start receiving nonpotable water are the Bermuda Dunes Country Club, Oasis Country Club, Woodhaven Country Club, and Palm Desert Resort Country Club.

The project is expected to be completely done by December. As for the traffic jam down Hovley Lane, that is expected to clear up by April when construction on the street is complete.

For those who travel down this street often, alternate routes include Fred Waring Drive and Country Club Drive.

Andy Vossler, who helps manage Palm Desert Country Club said that being able to be part of this project will ultimately benefit everyone in the Coachella Valley.

“This has been a long-term plan the utilize the sources of water we have in a coordinated effort so that water can go as far as it will go without impacting the underground aquaphor, which is where our native supply of water is," said Vossler.

Currently, construction for this project is happening at Indian Ridge Drive and El Dorado Drive. It will continue to work its way heading west on Hovley Lane towards the CVWD. The east lane will remain closed as crews work to install the pipes.