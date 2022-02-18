Program helps women start on business ventures

The "It's Your Time" (IYT) program by the Coachella Valley Women's Business Center (CVWBC) has helped hundreds of Coachella Valley women start their own business.

For Sonia Stewart, having a photography studio has always been a dream of hers. It was 10 years ago that she began to embark on a journey to make her dream come true. It was because of the IYT program that she was able to build Sonia Stewart Photography in Palm Desert.

Stewart said that starting the business was the hardest thing she had ever done. It was after a google search on how to start a photography business that she came across the CVWBC and their resources.

"I started with an idea. I had myself, and a camera, and that was pretty much it. The IYT program got me going from an idea to a full fledged running business," explained Stewart.

The IYT program has helped a total of 523 Coachella Valley women start their own business.

"We teach every phase of opening a business," said Kim Shelton, the project director. "We know entrepreneurship can be scary and people embark on the journey with a little anxiety."

The program helps women every step of the way and at no charge.

Shelton said they discuss business plans, talk about financial projections, and feed its attendees the knowledge needed to become a business owner.

The program is part of a larger network powered by the small business administration.

During the pandemic the CVWBC said it helped a lot of women keep their business afloat, and even helped many of them pivot their business plans.

You can find more information on the IYT program along with other services and seminars offered from women on the CVWBC website.