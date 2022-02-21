Indio hosts Riverside County President’s Day Grand Parade

Residents were lined up along the streets of Indio for this year's Riverside County President's Day Grand Parade.

Dancers, horses, and vehicles traveled down Indio, starting off in the downtown area and finishing near the Riverside County Fairgrounds.









Los Angeles Dodgers legend and Coachella Valley resident Steve Garvey served as the grand marshall for this year's parade.

