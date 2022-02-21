Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:37 PM

Indio hosts Riverside County President’s Day Grand Parade

Residents were lined up along the streets of Indio for this year's Riverside County President's Day Grand Parade.

Dancers, horses, and vehicles traveled down Indio, starting off in the downtown area and finishing near the Riverside County Fairgrounds.

Los Angeles Dodgers legend and Coachella Valley resident Steve Garvey served as the grand marshall for this year's parade.

News Channel 3's Marion Bouchout will have more on today's parade coming up at 5 & 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
News
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content