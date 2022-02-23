Riverside County conducts 2022 Homeless Point in Time Count

Riverside County volunteers and staff took to the streets Wednesday morning to count the number of unsheltered people.

Every year Riverside County does this to get a better idea of how much resources and funding need to be allocated to the homeless population.

Last year the point in time count was unable to take place because of the pandemic. The last number the county has is from 2020.

Usually, hundreds of volunteers sign up to participate in the count.

For Dee Dee Wilson, a Palm Springs business owner, she said she has volunteered to help count for five years now. Wilson said her business is impacted by homelessness whether it's people sleeping outside her shop, or using her restrooms.

Wilson believes that by helping with the count she is making a difference in getting the necessary resources to those who need them.

This year because of the pandemic, volunteers are being asked to take the necessary precautions like mask-wearing and keeping their distance from those they are talking to.

Those homeless people who participate in the count receive an incentive for participating which includes a bag full of goods. Some of these items include gloves, a beanie, and other hygiene necessities.

In a few months, the official count will be released by the county.