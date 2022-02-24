Annual Warburton Golf Tournament returns

The 12th Annual Warburton Golf Tournament is returning to in-person events Thursday to help raise funds for St Jude Children's Research Hospitals.

Last year, the event was held virtually because of the pandemic. This year as it returns to in-person events, they will all be held outdoors to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The tournament over the 12 years has been able to raise over $18 million to help families which children receiving treatment from St. Judes.

The 12th Annual Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament is a sold-out event taking place from February 24-27.

If you would still like to contribute to the cause, you can purchase tickets for the St. Jude Coachella Valley Dream Home Giveaway.

