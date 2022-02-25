Rancho Mirage community shares concerns over coyote removal

Residents surrounding the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage have expressed concerns over a plans of a coyote removal in the area.

In a weekly newsletter sent to members and residents, the club said it will "remedy the recent influx of coyotes on the course and throughout the community." The club said it's a way to keep members, residents and their pets safe.

However, some residents believe the coyotes will be removed inhumanely.

Here's a post that was seen on NextDoor:

"Mission Hills CC has a “remediation service slated to begin coyote removal on all three courses beginning next week”. This means the coyotes be killed onsite – none will be removed alive from the premise – all of them will be snared, then shot on-site or bludgeoned to death. They will use baited snares to trap the coyote but the snares are indiscriminate – pets running loose on the courses (which many do after hours), other wildlife, foxes, bobcats, hawks, owls, cats and even small children are all at risk. The snares are buried in the ground and you need a trained eye to find them. If your pet does get caught in a baited snare, you will have to leave them writhing in pain while the snare cinches around their paw or neck while you run home and try to locate wire cutters – and hope that by the time you return, your pet is still alive. In addition to snares, they will shoot coyotes on premise – yes, guns and bullets inside the gates of Mission Hills.



There have been no reports of aggression or threats to members or residents – seeing coyotes in the area is not a threat and certainly not cause to kill. Palm Springs Wildlife Advocates along with other national organizations have reached out to the CC's managing director, Dan Hewitson, to ask that we provide education to members of the community to keep their pets safe and to avoid conflict with the coyotes who have lived there for many years."

The Mission Hills Country Club has not yet responded to News Channel 3 for comment.

