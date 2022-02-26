Championship Saturday; Shadow Hills, Desert Christian both fall, Palm Desert hoists two state titles

It was a huge Saturday for our winter sports teams competing for championships.

Shadow Hills Lady Knights traveled to Westlake Village for their 3A CIF-SS title game against Oaks Christian. The Knights found themselves down 10 at the half and were unable to bounce back.

Oaks Christian was stout on defense. 54-33, the final.

Credit to Adonai Oudinarath, Sonia Urbina, Carla Hyatt, and Julisa Lang for a great season and playoff run. Plus, first-year head coach Timothy Britton.

Back here in Bermuda Dunes, Desert Christian Academy hosted No. 1 Capistrano Valley Christian in the 5AA title game.

The Conquerors jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, but the Cougars stepped up big time on defense and went on a 22-2 run at one point.

Halftime - @CIFSS 5AA Championship



DCA - 16

Capo Valley Christian - 39



Conquerors fighting against turnovers and hot shooting from Capo Valley. Absolutely packed inside DCA gym tonight ➡️ Highlights tonight on @KESQ! pic.twitter.com/czLhWOnM6h — Bailey Arredondo (@baileyarredondo) February 27, 2022

DCA couldn't get into a rhythm offensively.

And Capo Valley Christian takes the 5AA title, 70-24. A tough one to swallow for the Conquerors and head coach Chris Johnson.

But DCA is as well run of a program as it gets. They should be proud on a great season.

WRESTLING

Then in the wrestling state championships in Bakersfield, two Aztecs are bringing home the title.

Brock Mantanona and Daniel Herrera both pinned their opponents to win state. Mantanona at, 126, and Herrera competed at 285.

Beau Mantanona, who hasn't lost all season, fell in the championship match and placed 2nd. Along with fellow Aztec Sonny Kling. Erick McCown placed 5th.

And Catherdral City's Isaiah Morales finished 4th in his weight class.

Congratulations to all those who competed at the state championships.