Palm Springs celebrates 35th Black History parade

In Palm Springs Saturday, the 35th Annual Black History Parade.

It was a big celebration, as dozens of people lined Palm Canyon Drive in honor of black history.

“The turnout today was excellent. It was great. I’ve been here for many years and this is probably one of the best turnouts I’ve seen,” said parade attendee Joyce Oldham.

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, people we were excited to see the annual parade once again.



“This was a cultural event for all of us. The only way to understand another person’s culture is to get engaged with it and ask questions. Well today, you didn’t have to ask questions," said President of the Palm Springs Black History Committee Jarvis Crawford, "We told you about the black history contributions that we have put into American society. Once again, this is not just black history it’s American history and we’re celebrating for all of us.”

For others, it was their first of many.



“This was my son’s first parade," said Camiessa Stewart, "This was his first parade and it’s important that he knows about our culture, where he comes from and the good things about us. The happy things, the things to be proud of. So this was a way to show him that.”

Music filled the streets, with people of all ages making their way through the parade. “The boys and girls that were dancing and the drums that followed. It was just so festive and really special,” said parade attendee Jean Kempe.

“The little girls all had the moves down, it was just pose pose pose. you know, right on,” said Nathan Kempe.

Including Section 14 Survivors, who lived on section 14 Indian reservation more than 50 years ago, when the city bulldozed and burned downed homes– leaving many people displaced. "Very impactful, just tears welled in my eyes. it’s just you know, the past is the past but let's do better,” Kempe added.

And for many, it was much more than just a parade for them.



“It means everything. It means happiness, it means pride, it means love. Something to celebrate,” Stewart said.



