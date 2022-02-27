Palm Springs to lift mask mandate, proof of vaccination for indoor dining on Monday

Starting Monday, people can ditch the masks and will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or negative covid-19 tests in bars and restaurants.

During last Thursday's city council meeting, City Manager Justin Clifton announced it will remove its coronavirus restrictions and align with state guidance starting Monday, Feb. 28.

“You know, after over 2 years of having the vaccine available and now having the boosters available-- if we’ve done everything we can do or that you’re expecting us to do, then we should be able to go back into normal life,” said Jonathon Lopez.

Palm Springs has typically had some of the strongest COVID-19 restrictions among Coachella Valley cities. In the past, Palm Springs has gone above some the state requirements, such as vaccination requirements and outdoor mask mandates.

But after two consecutive weeks of declining cases, the city decided to roll back these restrictions.

A decision many say they’ve been waiting for. “I mean it’s a good feeling to finally get back to a normal stage in life. Especially after like 2 years of the whole mask mandate and the virus being around,” said Fernando Madrigal who is visiting the city.

“It’s just very nice, it’s just very good to see that we’re coming out on the end as much as we can,” Lopez added.

Although the restrictions are being lifted, some people say they’ll still remain cautious.

"It's good to see everyone getting back to normal, we need it. I mean psychologically, we need it. We need communication, we need togetherness again, we need to get that. But do I feel like it's a little early? Maybe a couple of weeks," said Bear Wear owner Philip Chesterman.

Masks continue to be required indoors at City Hall and in all other City facilities until Cal/OSHA requires otherwise, city officials added.