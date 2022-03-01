California bar investigating Trump lawyer for ethic breaches

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The State Bar of California says it is investigating a lawyer for former President Donald Trump for possibly breaking legal and ethical rules relating to the 2020 election. John Eastman is the former dean of the Chapman University law school in Southern California. He argued after the November 2020 election that former Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the election and keep Trump in power. Pence refused to do that and Trump left office. But since then, Eastman has been subpoenaed by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.