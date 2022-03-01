Fire damages home, spreads to vegetation in Thermal

Firefighters are working to contain a fire that has damaged at least one home in Thermal.

The fire is at the 88000 block of 77th Avenue, located between Harrison Street and Fillmore Street. It was initially reported at 2:03 p.m.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson confirmed the fire started at a single-wide mobile home and has spread to nearby vegetation.

A resident of the area said the fire has spread to two other nearby homes, however, CAL FIRE has only confirmed the one home damaged at this time.

