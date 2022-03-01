Six people displaced after fire at Coachella home

A home caught on fire Tuesday afternoon in a Coachella neighborhood, leaving six people displaced.

The fire was initially reported at approximately 2:47 p.m. on the 50000 block of Saltillo Circle, CAL FIRE confirmed.

CAL FIRE crews arrived at the scene and saw a single-story residence fully involved with fire. There was no word on a possible cause.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire at 3:55 p.m. The American Red Cross was requested to assist five adults and one child who have been displaced.

No injuries have been reported.

This is the second fire that CAL FIRE is working to contain in the east valley this afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a mobile home in Thermal caught on fire and spread to nearby vegetation. Firefighters are also working to fully contain the fire.

