LIVESTREAM: Big Bear Bald Eagle Nest Camera

We're on pip watch for the Big Bear Bald Eagles!

The first pip was caught on camera on Wednesday, March 2. According to the Friends of Big Bear Valley, a non-profit organization that owns and operates the camera, pip is a short word for pipping, the first hole the eaglet makes from the inside of the egg.

Hatching is a long process, that may take a few days.

The mother, Jackie, a 10-year-old bald eagle, laid her first egg on January 22. The second egg was laid on January 25.

The camera has been active for several weeks as Jackie and the father, Shadow, continue to wait, like all of us, for the eggs to hatch.

The Big Bear Bald Eagle Nest camera is up and running 24/7. So you can always check in on Jackie, Shadow, and the two eggs.

Click here to learn more about the history of eagles in Big Bear and check out the FAQ section on the Friends of Big Bear Valley website.