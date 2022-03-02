Palm Springs Plaza Theatre to host a fundraiser for renovations

The Palm Springs Plaza Theatre was built in 1936, but the last few years have remained dormant. The Plaza Theatre Foundation is hosting a fundraiser with cast members from the tv show "Fraiser" to help raise funds for new renovations to the theatre.

Back when the theatre was first built it was a hot spot for celebrities and community members according to J.R. Roberts, the President of the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation.

“The theatre needs to be restored, it’s very tired, it hasn’t had a restoration since it was built," he explained.

The foundation estimates the Plaza Theatre needs about $10 million to restore it to its original glory. The restoration process would include upgraded bathrooms, chairs, and other necessary updates. It will also include touch-ups to restore the architecture of the building so that the theater still resembles itself back when it was originally built.

The Plaza Theatre Foundation wants to do what it takes to be able to get people back through the doors again while keeping the theater's originality.

Roberts hopes the theater can turn into a community event space.

“There are so many great opportunities for different types of entertainment now," said Roberts. "So now it can become a community venue where we can have music, we can have theater, we can have film, we can have lectures, we can have educational events. Thats the goal of the city for the theatre.”

On March 18 and March 19, there is a fundraiser being hosted that involves some cast members and creators of the TV show Fraiser.

March 18, the City of Palm Springs is celebrating Mr. David C. Lee, who is a co-creator of Fraiser. Lee has been a supporter of the theatre and arts. He will be receiving a star at the Palm Springs Walk of Stars at 3 pm. It will be on the sidewalk behind the Downtown Park stage on Museum Way. Anyone is welcome to attend.

On March 19 is when "Team Fraiser Reunites to Save the Plaza Theatre" is taking place. This is where Lee, co-creator Peter Casey, and actors David Hyde Pierce and Pero Gilpin will look back at the making of the TV show and its pilot episode on the stage of the theater.

You can purchase tickets to attend on the Foundation's website.