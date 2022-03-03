La Quinta Art Celebration brings hundreds of artists to town

Thursday is the first day of the four-day La Quinta Art Celebration (LQAC), which will be bringing several artists from across the country to sell their pieces of art.

LQAC will be held outdoors at the La Quinta Civic Center from 9 am to 4 pm.

The celebration brings in 200 fine art and craft artists from 32 states and six countries into the Coachella Valley.

The event is expecting about 20,000 visitors to attend, and some to purchase a piece of work from the many artists.

Cindy Olmes is an artist who has flown down the last three years from Cincinnati, Ohio to sell her art. Olmes said the last 30 years that she's been painting she's always focused it on the female figure.

Every year she looks forward to being able to showcase her pieces.

“You know when you’re making art you’re just sort of this solitary room by yourself, and you don't really get to experience your own art as alive until you’re experiencing it with other people," explained Olmes. "I find that the input from the people who visit the show is just amazing. They see things in my work that I don't see.”

You can purchase tickets for the event on the La Quinta Art Celebration website.