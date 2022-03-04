Local bar pours out Russian vodkas, calls for valleywide boycott

A bar and grill in Palm Indio is joining in a boycott against Russian vodka.

On Friday, Alex Haagen, owner of Tack Room Tavern, was joined by his staff as poured out their Russian vodkas. The store owners announced that they will stop selling Russian vodka in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.







They said they hope other local bars and restaurants follow their lead.

"You know, we're a quiet and a small voice, but if everybody says the same thing and speaks up, maybe we can be heard. So what we're doing right now is we're challenging everybody else in the Coachella Valley of the restaurants and bars to do the same thing, Stand for Ukraine," Haagen said.

The move follows other liquor retailers who are also boycotting Russian vodka. Total Wine & More, the nation's biggest liquor retailer, pulled Russian products off its website and store shelves.